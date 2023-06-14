New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American plc NGLOY is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation ERF is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17% downward over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation BUSE is a bank holding company for Busey Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anglo American (NGLOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.