New Strong Sell Stocks for June 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allianz ALIZY is property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander's ALX is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3 % downward over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology ASX is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

