New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Align Technology ALGN is a California-based company that, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares CFBK is a bank holding company that offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.6 % downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva ( AVVID ) is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

