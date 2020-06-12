New Strong Sell Stocks for June 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is an owner and operator of acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities and behavioral health care facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR maintains and develops airports. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 40.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. OMAB maintains and develops airports. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 25.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Alleghany Corporation Y is a provider of property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

