New Strong Sell Stocks for June 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is a distributor of various products for the lawns, gardens, and pet supplies markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT is an infrastructure firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 60 days.

