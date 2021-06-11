New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN is a digital engagement company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Credicorp Ltd. BAP is a financial services holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. SBRA is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

