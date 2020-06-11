Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter's, Inc. CRI designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.

MEDNAX, Inc. MD provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 30 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carters, Inc. (CRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDNAX, Inc. (MD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular