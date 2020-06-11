New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. BIDU provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter's, Inc. CRI designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS provides electronic design and test solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 30 days.

MEDNAX, Inc. MD provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 30 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.