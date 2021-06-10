New Strong Sell Stocks for June 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Resources Corporation AREC is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Renault SA RNLSY designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.
