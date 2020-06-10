New Strong Sell Stocks for June 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY is a manufacturer of chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34% downward over the last 30 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. ICBK is the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 20.4% downward over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is a developer of dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. CNOB is the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is a specialty value retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.