New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Barratt Developments PLC BTDPY engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Credicorp Ltd. BAP is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Equity Residential EQR is a buyer, seller and developer of properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.
