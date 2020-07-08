New Strong Sell Stocks for July 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Barratt Developments PLC BTDPY engages in homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Credicorp Ltd. BAP is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Equity Residential EQR is a buyer, seller and developer of properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.