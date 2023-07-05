New Strong Sell Stocks for July 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG is a holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC is a company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

