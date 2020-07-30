Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. EPAY is a provider of a variety of solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA is a provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX is a producer and exporter of bituminous coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.

DMC Global Inc. BOOM is engaged in technical product and process businesses that serve the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Service Properties Trust SVC is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

