New Strong Sell Stocks for July 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI is a commercial banking service company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN is an online local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.

O-I Glass, Inc. OI manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO as a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.