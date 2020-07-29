New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX is a provider of information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Belden Inc. BDC is a signal transmission solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP is the owner and operator of utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

Covanta Holding Corporation CVA is a provider of waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.