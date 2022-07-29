New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP is engaged in providing a wide range of fee-based infrastructure solutions in major U.S. shale plays like the Bakken Shale, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, Marcellus Shale and othersThe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Autohome ATHM is an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People's Republic of China.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands CAG is one of the leading branded food companies of North America which offers premium edible products, with a refined focus on innovation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

