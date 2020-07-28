New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

HEICO Corporation HEI manufactures and markets aerospace, defense and electronic related products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT is a hospitality company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cryoport, Inc. CYRX is a provider of temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.