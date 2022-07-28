New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acer Therapeutics ACER is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Braskem BAK is the largest petrochemical operations company in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Japan Railway Co. CJPRY is engaged in the railway, transportation and related businesses in Japan. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.