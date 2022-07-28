New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acer Therapeutics ACER is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Braskem BAK is the largest petrochemical operations company in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Central Japan Railway Co. CJPRY is engaged in the railway, transportation and related businesses in Japan. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
