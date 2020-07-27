New Strong Sell Stocks for July 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dominion Energy, Inc. D is a producer and transporter of energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16% downward over the last 30 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI is engaged in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Corporation ALB is a developer and manufacturer of engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

First BanCorp. FBP is the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritor, Inc. MTOR is a designer and manufacturer of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

