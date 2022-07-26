New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brighthouse Financial BHF is a holding company formed to own the legal entities that historically operated a substantial portion of the former Retail segment of MetLife.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners ROAD is an infrastructure and road construction company that provides construction products and services to the public and private sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.