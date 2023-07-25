New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. ASH is a leading specialty chemicals company serving a vast range of consumer and industrial markets including automotive, construction, architectural coatings, adhesives, energy, food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CTS CTS is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited CP is a provider of customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CTS Corporation (CTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.