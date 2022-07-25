New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AngloGold Ashanti AU is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.0% downward over the last 60 days.
AAR AIR is a provider of various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide with customers including The Boeing Company and Airbus.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Air Liquide AIQUY is a supplier of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.9% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
