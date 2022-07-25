Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti AU is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.0% downward over the last 60 days.

AAR AIR is a provider of various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide with customers including The Boeing Company and Airbus.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Air Liquide AIQUY is a supplier of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR): Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Liquide (AIQUY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR AU AIQUY

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular