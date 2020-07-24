New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle Corporation ALB develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CRA International, Inc. CRAI is a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

First BanCorp. FBP operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritor, Inc. MTOR develops, manufactures and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

