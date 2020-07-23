New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT operates high-quality retail-based properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Taubman Centers, Inc. TCO is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. WYND provides hospitality services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Xtep International Holdings Limited XTEPY designs, develops, manufactures and markets sports footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Brooks Automation, Inc. BRKS provides automation and cryogenic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

