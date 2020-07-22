New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH is a producer and seller of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV is a developer and manufacturer of automotive safety systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW is the owner and operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO is a developer and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

