New Strong Sell Stocks for July 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brighthouse Financial BHF is a holding company formed to own the legal entities that historically operated a substantial portion of the former Retail segment of MetLife, Inc.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited BHP is one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $183 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ASM International ASMIY is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.