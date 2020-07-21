New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is a lifestyle retail chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation AXAS is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

MGM Resorts International MGM owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8% downward over the last 30 days.

PG&E Corporation PCG engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 66% downward over the last 30 days.

Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

