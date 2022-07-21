Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Barratt Developments BTDPY is engaged in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

AAR AIR provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide including The Boeing Company and Airbus.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 60 days.

