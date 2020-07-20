New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CBTX, Inc. CBTX is the bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL is the owner and charterer of containerships of numerous sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT is the provider of information technology hardware, software and services solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

National Bank Holdings Corporation NBHC operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

