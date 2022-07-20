New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BHP Group Limited BHP is one of the world's largest diversified resource company with operations across several continents with a market capitalization of around $183 billion.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviva AVVIY is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products and its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BlackRock BLK is a leading investment management company that offers products that span the risk spectrum, including active, enhanced and index strategies through a variety of structures that include separate accounts, mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other pooled investment vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.