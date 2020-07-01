New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

CBTX, Inc. CBTX is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

