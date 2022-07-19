New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti AU is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantest ATEYY is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group AMG is a global asset manager with equity investments in a large group of investment management firms or affiliates.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 60 days.

