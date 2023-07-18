New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aemetis, Inc. AMTX is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. BP is a provider of carbon products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.