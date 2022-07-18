New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brighthouse Financial BHF is one of the largest providers of annuity and life insurance products in the United States through multiple independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric APELY is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems BAESY is a global company engaged in the development, delivery, and support of advanced defense and aerospace systems in the air, on land, and at sea. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

