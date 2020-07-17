New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX produces and exports bituminous coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. SXC operates as an independent producer of coke. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Weibo Corporation WB operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation LBRDK is a cable operator that provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. GGAL is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.