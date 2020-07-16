New Strong Sell Stocks for July 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Sabre Corporation SABR is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
CenturyLink, Inc. CTL is a facilities-based communications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. MSGS operates as a professional sports company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 60 days.
IMAX Corporation IMAX is an entertainment technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 90 days.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.