New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. VNET provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ecolab Inc. ECL provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Itron, Inc. ITRI is a technology and service company that provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

