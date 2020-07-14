New Strong Sell Stocks for July 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Barratt Developments PLC BTDPY engages in the homebuilding and commercial development businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT is a developer of leased, owned and franchised hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. GSBC is a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

