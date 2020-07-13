New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU is a provider of online higher education services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB is an equity REIT, engaged in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas across the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CBTX, Inc. CBTX is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Jabil Inc. JBL is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

