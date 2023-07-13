New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited CP is a transcontinental freight railway company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. ESSA is a bank holding company for ESSA Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI is a bank holding company for the Five Star Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.