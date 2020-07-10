New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ally Financial Inc. ALLY is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 30 days.
American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco de Chile BCH is a provider of banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco Santander-Chile BSAC is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BAMXF is a manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
