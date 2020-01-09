New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is an infrastructure and road construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Garrison Capital Inc. GARS is abusiness development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.
InterDigital, Inc. IDCC is a designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.
Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA is the owner and operator of a holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 30 days.
National Fuel Gas Company NFG is the owner and operator of a diversified energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
