New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE is a publicly traded reit that owns a diverse portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

BayCom Corp BCML operates as the bank holding company that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

