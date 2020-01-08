Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Coal, Inc. ARCH produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ardagh Group S.A. ARD manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN isa precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. HTLD operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD): Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular