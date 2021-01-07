New Strong Sell Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE operates as an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Inc. PBF engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation SABR provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

