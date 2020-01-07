New Strong Sell Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU is the owner and operator of a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips COP is an explorer and producer of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

DMC Global Inc. BOOM is a provider of differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ERI is the owner and operator of a gaming and hospitality company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

FedEx Corporation FDX is a provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

