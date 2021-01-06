New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

