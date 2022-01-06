New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:



Computer Programs and Systems CPSI has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Grifols GRFS operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Land's End LE operates as a multi-channel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

