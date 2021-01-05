Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Centene Corporation CNC operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN is an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

