New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ALEX is a Hawai’i-based exclusive publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 60 days.

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD is an independent exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited FIHL is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

