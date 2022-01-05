New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiance Bancshares ABTX operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Big Lots BIG offers products under various merchandising categories, which include Food, Consumables, Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Denbury DEN is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





